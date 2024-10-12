Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

