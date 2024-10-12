Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 957,232 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.01% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

SSKN stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 50.45% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,509.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Uri Geiger acquired 230,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $723,999.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,361.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolev Rafaeli acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,509.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

