BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LND opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

