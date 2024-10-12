BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
