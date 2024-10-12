Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,019 Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rave Restaurant Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $35.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

