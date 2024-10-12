Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 456,184 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at $9,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMUX. Leerink Partnrs raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

