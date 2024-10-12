Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VIOO opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.