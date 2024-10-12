Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

