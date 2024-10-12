Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,513 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Braskem were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

NYSE:BAK opened at $6.70 on Friday. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 276.59% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

