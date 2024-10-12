Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 39.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.95 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.90 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

