Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 36,690 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HilleVax were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 27.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 53.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners cut HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HilleVax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

HilleVax Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. HilleVax, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.