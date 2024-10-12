Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.48 Million Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Rimini Street worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,522,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86,755 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,220,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,007,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 799.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 521,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 463,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 57.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.91%. The company had revenue of $103.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

