Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 16.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 158,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.00 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

