Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of RxSight worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,942,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 109.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 143,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 75,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. RxSight’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $149,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,791.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,860 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.