Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 102,600 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $2,987,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in NMI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

