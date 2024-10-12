Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,760 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

