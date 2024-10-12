Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cerus worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerus by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

