Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $79,702. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.91. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.