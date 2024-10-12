Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of enCore Energy worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in enCore Energy by 19.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in enCore Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in enCore Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in enCore Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ EU opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.19 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.02. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EU

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.