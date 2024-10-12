Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,298,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMMO were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMMO by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AMMO by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of POWW opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. AMMO had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

AMMO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.