Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.16 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,612.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 5,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $32,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,502.53. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 4,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,612.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

