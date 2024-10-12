Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Red Violet worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Red Violet by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.48. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $30.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

About Red Violet

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Red Violet had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.