AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 4.0 %

TCBK opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Insider Transactions at TriCo Bancshares

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $149,376.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,039.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

