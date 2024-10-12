StockNews.com Upgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to “Strong-Buy”

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
AstroNova Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.55.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.77%.
Institutional Trading of AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AstroNova
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.