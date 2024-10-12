StockNews.com Upgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to “Strong-Buy”

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

AstroNova Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.55.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

