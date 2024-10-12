Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,867.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,125 shares of company stock worth $1,665,248. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

