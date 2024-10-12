Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of AMPH opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,059.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,175.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $388,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

