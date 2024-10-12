Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Price Performance

ATEX opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.59 million, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. Anterix has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $44,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Anterix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anterix by 17.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

