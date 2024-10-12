APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. APA has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that APA will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

