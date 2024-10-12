EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average is $127.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

