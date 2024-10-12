Marshall Wace LLP Sells 35,547 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $288.36 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

