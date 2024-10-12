Marshall Wace LLP Sells 221,985 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Forward Air worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $79.51.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The company had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.