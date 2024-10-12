Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 19,000 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 906,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

