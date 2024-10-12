Marshall Wace LLP Invests $281,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ELP opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

