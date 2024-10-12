Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.22 and a beta of 1.54. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.