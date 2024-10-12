Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 1,158 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,819,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $266.00 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $266.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

