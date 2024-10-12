Marshall Wace LLP Sells 12,481 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $142.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.86.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

