Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,645 Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.58 on Friday. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Radius Recycling Profile

(Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

