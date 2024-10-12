Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 6,801 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hub Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 293,094 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $5,843,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.
Hub Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 26.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.