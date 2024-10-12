Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 6,801 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hub Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 293,094 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $5,843,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

