Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 54,398 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $311,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 407,353 shares during the last quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,521,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

