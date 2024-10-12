Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the first quarter worth about $9,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $242.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.34.

EVI Industries Announces Dividend

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

EVI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

