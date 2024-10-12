Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 50,531 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of DouYu International worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DOYU. HSBC downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

DouYu International Stock Performance

Shares of DOYU opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $304.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.95.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

