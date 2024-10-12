Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viant Technology

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,921 shares of company stock valued at $99,315. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DSP opened at $11.25 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $711 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

