CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $109,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $67,736,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $295.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -922.81 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $299.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.84.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

