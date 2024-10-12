Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Meridian were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Meridian Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Meridian had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

