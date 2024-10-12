Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 85,457 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Reservoir Media worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 2.1% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 14.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Stock Up 1.6 %

RSVR stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $567.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.90. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Reservoir Media Profile

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.