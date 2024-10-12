Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 77,369 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Five Point by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Point

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,139,854.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,214,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,871,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Price Performance

FPH opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.39.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

