Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 732,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

CMCL stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.10.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

