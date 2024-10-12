Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 418,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Accuray worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Accuray by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,100,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accuray by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accuray by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 969,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 665,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Stock Up 2.2 %

ARAY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.39. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

About Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

