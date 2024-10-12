Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.87 Million Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,207,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.