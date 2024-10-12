Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Nevro worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 1,788.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 45.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nevro from $6.89 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Nevro Stock Up 4.8 %

Nevro stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

