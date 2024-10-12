Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MeiraGTx worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 58,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 70.0% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 203,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 83,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $4.25 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.45). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 152.82% and a negative net margin of 1,146.81%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,531,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,124,412. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

